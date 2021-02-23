Mint Lite | US Covid deaths, Myanmar protests, India’s silk ambition & more

Japan renewed its claim on a contested island in the Sea of Japan held by South Korea at an annual event Monday, escalating tensions between the neighbours whose relations were already strained over Seoul’s demands for compensation for Japanese actions in World War II. Monday is the anniversary of the day Japan placed the island under the jurisdiction of the western Japanese prefecture of Shimane in 1905. Japan has held the annual ceremony since. The uninhabited islet in rich fishing grounds off the northwestern coast of Shimane is called Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea. It has been effectively controlled by South Korea since the 1950s. Yoshiaki Wada, a Cabinet Office official representing the central government at the ceremony in the prefectural capital of Matsue, accused South Korea of “unlawful occupation that has no legal basis whatsoever under international law.