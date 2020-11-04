Mint Lite | US election results, Saudi migrants, Arctic oil drilling and others

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a military offensive on authorities in Tigray state. This was in retaliation to alleged attacks on the army base. Reports of violence came in even as national authorities shut down electricity, telephone and internet services in Tigray. Tension between the government and the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, has increased in recent months, with both parties accusing the other of plotting to use military force. The escalation comes a year after Ahmed was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. For more updates, here’s Mint Lite.

Saudi to give migrants more rights

View Full Image The reforms will change the way migrant workers are treated by their employers, and address the abuse and exploitation migrant workers face in the state

Migrant workers in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to change jobs by transferring their sponsorship from one employer to another, according new reforms by the country. The reforms will change the way migrant workers are treated by their employers, and address the abuse and exploitation migrant workers face in the state. According to the Ministry of Human Resource and Social Development , foreign workers will now also be able to leave and re-enter the country and secure final exit visas without the consent of their employer, which had long been required. The reforms, which are slated to come into effect only in March, will impact one-third of Saudi Arabia’s population. The reforms are part of a broader plan, known as Vision 2030, spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to make the kingdom more attractive to foreign investors.

US results may not rescue the dollar

View Full Image Regardless of who wins the US presidential elections, analysts believe the dollar will not recover anytime soon, observes Reuters.

Regardless of who wins the US presidential elections, analysts believe the dollar will not recover anytime soon, observes Reuters. Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s impact on the US stock market have been much talked about. Trump favours low taxes and a rising stock market, while Biden has plans to impose new taxes on high earners and investment profits. Many experts believe a Biden win could mean policies that are dollar-negative, including a robust fiscal stimulus. Meanwhile, Trump’s use of trade tariffs and emergency economic powers could also become a trend. But the uncertainty over who wins the elections increases the chances that investors may move towards the world’s most liquid assets—the dollar and US government bonds. A Reuters poll last month had shown that analysts’ median forecast was for the euro to rise to $1.21 in a year, up about 4% from current levels.

Can Norway drill oil in Arctic?

View Full Image Norway’s top court began hearing arguments on Wednesday on whether offshore oil licences should be awarded in the Arctic

Norway’s top court began hearing arguments on Wednesday on whether offshore oil licences should be awarded in the Arctic. The lawsuit is led by environmental groups Greenpeace Norway and Nature and Youth, but two lower courts have already sided with the government’s argument that it had the authority under environmental laws to permit exploration in the remote Barents Sea. The hearing in the top court is set for 4-12 November and will decide the fate of Norwegian oilfields. Earlier this year, Norway’s plans to expand oil drilling in previously untouched areas of the Arctic were criticized by environmentalists and political scientists alike, as they feared it would antagonize other nations who are part of the Svalbard treaty.

Drones to deliver 5G in UK?

View Full Image Two UK firms have announced plans to beam 5G signals to the public via drones that stay airborne for nine days

Two UK firms have announced plans to beam 5G signals to the public via drones that stay airborne for nine days. Stratospheric Platforms and Cambridge Consultants believe that 60 drones should be enough to cover the entire UK. The plan is to run the service in partnership with existing mobile operators. While they have tested beaming a low bandwidth signal from a plane, the actual drones needed for this project are still just a concept. Google’s Project Loon is planning a similar project to bring wireless broadband to remote places using solar-powered high-altitude balloons. In India, challenges for 5G seem to have come in the form of back-end technology, which requires huge amounts of investments to build. But local authorities in many states charge arbitrarily, which goes against the department of telecom’s RoW (right of way) rules. This can further delay the process of 5G in India.

Botswana to send jumbos to Angola

View Full Image A different kind of migration is taking place in Botswana this year.

A different kind of migration is taking place in Botswana this year. It has been experiencing an over-population of elephants for some time and is one of the four South African countries where more than 60% of the world’s elephant population lives. The conflict with humans over land often leads to crop damage. Now, some of these elephants are being encouraged to migrate to neighbouring Angola. Governments of both nations are assisting in the process by removing land mines left over from Angola’s civil war and tearing down fences. It is natural for elephants to roam and leave a place where population is high. Instead they seek out areas with fewer elephants so that they have a better supply of food and water. Mike Chase, the founder and director of research non-profit Elephants Without Borders, believes that southern Angola meets these criteria, reports Bloomberg.

