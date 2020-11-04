Mint Lite | US election results, Saudi migrants, Arctic oil drilling and others

Migrant workers in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to change jobs by transferring their sponsorship from one employer to another, according new reforms by the country. The reforms will change the way migrant workers are treated by their employers, and address the abuse and exploitation migrant workers face in the state. According to the Ministry of Human Resource and Social Development , foreign workers will now also be able to leave and re-enter the country and secure final exit visas without the consent of their employer, which had long been required. The reforms, which are slated to come into effect only in March, will impact one-third of Saudi Arabia’s population. The reforms are part of a broader plan, known as Vision 2030, spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to make the kingdom more attractive to foreign investors.