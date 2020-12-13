Mint Lite | US mass vaccination, missing Nigerian students, climate goals & more

Steps may have been taken to counter the fast pace which the environment is being destroyed, but lack of near-term detail means the planet is still on track for climate catastrophe, reports Bloomberg. The six-hour Climate Ambition Summit on Saturday threw the problem into sharp relief: activists were eager for China to put some meat on the bones of its bold 2060 carbon neutrality pledge. They were disappointed. One country after another failed to raise the bar, as leaders offered only incremental steps. Countries’ level of ambition should increase between three- and five-fold to deliver on the Paris pledge to try and limit warming to below 2 degrees Celsius, according to the United Nations Emissions Gap Report. While greenhouse gas emissions will fall a record 7% this year as the pandemic hit economic activity, the dip will only result in a 0.01 degree Celsius reduction of global warming by 2050, the UN said.