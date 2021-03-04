Mint Lite | US Police reform bill, Odisha forest fire, SpaceX & more

Spacex’s unmanned rocket exploded on the ground Wednesday after carrying out what had seemed to be a successful flight and landing—fresh on the heels of two fiery crashes. It was yet another flub involving a prototype of the Starship rocket, which SpaceX hopes one day to send to Mars. “A beautiful soft landing," a SpaceX commentator said on a live broadcast, although flames were coming out at the bottom and crews were trying to put them out. The rocket exploded a few minutes later. “As if the flight test was not exciting enough, SN10 experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly shortly after landing," SpaceX joked on its website, without giving an explanation for the explosion. Musk has been developing the next-generation Starship rocket for the purpose of going to Mars—though two prototypes blew up in spectacular fashion on their test runs in December and early February.