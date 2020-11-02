Mint Lite | US polls, India paddy procurement, pandemic cost, Machu & others

Nanaia Mahuta has been appointed as New Zealand first Indigenous female foreign minister on Monday. Mahuta is a Māori, the indigenous people of New Zealand, and sports a traditional tattoo on her chin—the first woman to do so in parliament. Mahuta’s appointment re-establishes that the incoming New Zealand parliament might just be the most diverse in the world. Under Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, almost half of the country’s lawmakers are set to be women—much higher than the global average of 25%. Not just that… around 10% of the parliament are openly LGBTQ. United Kingdom, ranks a not-so-close second with 7% of the members of the House of Commons being gay. Last month, the country also elected its first MP of African heritage, its first Latin American MP and its first MP of Sri Lankan origin. Experts believe that the incoming parliament reflects the diversity within the population.