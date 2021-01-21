Mint Lite | US rejoining WHO, Ankara FM's Brussels visit & more

The US rejoined the World Health Organisation (WHO) in one of the first official orders of the Joe Biden presidency, reversing a key foreign policy decision his predecessor Donald Trump took last year after accusing the UN health agency of incompetence and bowing to Chinese pressure over the coronavirus pandemic. In April last year, as the coronavirus pandemic was spreading across the globe, Trump cut off US funding to the WHO, saying it was "virtually controlled by China." He then went further, triggering the process to pull the US completely out of the organisation. The withdrawal was due to go into effect in July this year, but Biden's order will cancel it, reports the Press Trust of India. Biden also announced America's return to the international Paris Agreement to fight climate change. Biden has promised to put the United States on a track to net-zero emissions by 2050.