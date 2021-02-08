Mint Lite | US to rejoin UNHRC, South Africa suspends vaccinations & more

The 16th edition of the Indo-US joint military training exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' commenced at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in the western sector of Rajasthan on Monday, reports PTI. Brigadier Mukesh Bhanwala, Commander of the 170 Infantry Brigade of the Indian Army, welcomed the US contingent at the firing range and impressed upon both the armies to achieve optimum cohesion and interoperability during the exercise. The drill comes days after the air forces of India and France held a five-day joint exercise in Rajasthan in January

The Biden administration is set to announce this week that it will reengage with the much-maligned U.N. Human Rights Council that former President Donald Trump withdrew from almost three years ago, U.S. officials said. The decision reverses another Trump-era move away from multilateral organizations and agreements. U.S. officials said Sunday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a senior U.S. diplomat in Geneva will announce that Washington will return to the Geneva-based body as an observer with an eye toward seeking election as a full member, reports AP. Trump pulled out of the world body's main human rights agency in 2018 due to its disproportionate focus on Israel, which has received by far the largest number of critical council resolutions against any country, as well as the number of authoritarian countries among its members and because it failed to meet an extensive list of reforms demanded by then-U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Leftist economist Andres Arauz leads the field with over 80% of results declared in Ecuador's election, but who he will face in the run-off vote is still uncertain as two candidates fight it out for second place. The vote took place amid a backdrop of economic problems exacerbated by a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed 15,000 lives in Ecuador, and Sunday's polls were marred by long lines of people waiting to cast ballots as virus restrictions caused chaos, reports AFP. With 32.3% of the vote, Arauz, a protege of former president Rafael Correa, claimed a "resounding victory in all regions of our beautiful country", although he urged supporters to wait for official results before celebrating. The battle for second place between indigenous candidate Yaku Perez and right-wing ex-banker Guillermo Lasso has been full of twists.

China has formally arrested a Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of China Central Television, on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas, Australia’s foreign minister said Monday. According to Marise Payne the Australian government "has raised its serious concerns about Cheng Lei’s detention regularly at senior levels, including about her welfare and conditions of detention." Tensions between Australia and China have been high for the past year, after Canberra called for an international investigation into the source of the coronavirus pandemic and Beijing responded with trade reprisals. Beijing has reacted angrily to Australia's liberal use of foreign interference laws to block Chinese investments in sensitive sectors and to investigate Chinese influence on the country's public life. Her detention came weeks after Australian authorities raided the homes of Chinese state media journalists.

South Africa suspended the start of its AstraZeneca inoculation programme over concerns the shot does not work on a new variant, with WHO experts due to discuss the vaccine already facing questions about its efficacy for over-65s. A trial showed the vaccine provides only "minimal" protection against mild to moderate covid-19 caused by the variant first detected in South Africa, a setback to the global fight against the pandemic as many poorer nations are relying on the logistical advantages offered by the AstraZeneca shot. Africa's hardest-hit nation was due to start its campaign in the coming days with a million AstraZeneca doses but the government decided to hold off in light of the results from the trial conducted by the University of Witatersrand in Johannesburg. The 1.5 million AstraZeneca vaccines obtained by South Africa, which will expire in April, will be kept until scientists give clear indications on their use, reports AFP.

Haitian authorities said Sunday they had foiled an attempt to murder President Jovenel Moise and overthrow the government, as a dispute rages over when his term ends. The plot was an attempted coup d'etat, with authorities saying at least 23 people have been arrested, including a top judge and an official from the national police. Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe said plotters had contacted police officials at the presidential palace who were planning to arrest Moise and then help install a "transition" president. Leon Charles, the director of Haiti’s national police force, said officers had seized documents, cash and several weapons, including assault rifles, an Uzi submachine gun, pistols and machetes. Joute said authorities also found a speech that Supreme Court Judge Yvickel Dabrézil had allegedly prepared if he were to become provisional president. Dabrézil is one of three judges that the opposition favors as a potential transitional president.

