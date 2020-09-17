Mint Lite | Vaccine diplomacy, museums, coal plants, multiplex and others

Friday is the last day for governments to decide whether to take part in Covax, an $18 billion initiative that aims to give lower-income countries the same access to vaccines as wealthier nations. So far, 172 countries have joined WHO’s Covax initiative, which aims to procure and distribute 2 billion doses of approved vaccines by the end of 2021.The US, which has signed direct deals with pharma majors and secured its own supply, has refused to join Covax. Beijing has said it “supports" Covax but it hasn’t said that it will put money into the project. For Covax, getting China on board and providing doses to its 1.4 billion people means greater negotiating power with drug makers. Diplomatic experts say signing up would help China repair its image in the world. It’s received flak for its handling of the initial outbreak in Wuhan, and subsequently over issues in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and the border conflict with India.