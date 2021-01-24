Mint Lite | Vaccine tourism, Mexican migrants, India FPI, space travel & more

Vaccine wars are bringing out new dimensions in policies. Florida will require proof of residence for those getting a covid shot in a push to thwart so-called “vaccine tourism", a move experts say could also leave thousands of undocumented immigrants, homeless and low-income people in the lurch. According to AFP, the decision came after residents of other states and even people from abroad were reportedly arriving in Florida—which currently vaccinates anyone over the age of 65—with an aim of gaining easier access to immunization. For more updates, here’s Mint Lite.

US, Mexico bar migrant caravans

The US, Mexico and Guatemala agreed Friday to bar migrant caravans from passing through their territories due to the covid pandemic, days after one from Honduras was violently broken up in Guatemala. US ambassador to Guatemala William Popp stressed that any migrants who cross the US border in an irregular manner will be returned home immediately, citing national health security. His comments came after a meeting with Guatemalan foreign minister Pedro Brolo and Mexican ambassador to Guatemala Romeo Ruiz. The deal came after Guatemalan authorities on Monday broke up the latest caravan of Honduran migrants, who set out hoping for a more welcoming US policy on immigration following President Joe Biden’s arrival in office. Some 4,000 migrants had massed in the Guatemalan town of Vada Hondo on the first leg of their journey through Central America on foot.

UN shines light on Ethiopia’s plight

Ethiopia’s northern Tigray remains unstable as fighting continues in several areas, including the outskirts of the regional capital, Mekelle, according to the United Nations. More than 4.5 million people in the war-torn region need emergency food assistance, the UN’s Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a report compiled after two missions to the province last month. A total of 2.2 million people have been displaced since the conflict erupted in early November, more than twice the number prior to the violence, reports Bloomberg. Meanwhile, the UN special representative on sexual violence in conflict says “serious allegations of sexual violence" have emerged in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region, while women and girls face shortages of rape kits and HIV drugs amid restrictions on humanitarian access, reports AP.

FPIs remain net buyers in Jan

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net buyers to the tune of ₹18,456 crore so far in January as global liquidity led to continued investment in emerging markets. According to depositories data, overseas investors pumped in ₹24,469 crore into equities but pulled out ₹6,013 crore from the bonds market between 1 and 22 January. The total net investment stood at ₹18,456 crore. Global liquidity has been one of the main causes for inflows into emerging markets such as India, Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO at Groww, told PTI. Besides, he said there are indications which suggest that the economic recovery post lockdowns have been better than expected. This will continue to make India an attractive destination for investors.

Drug lord arrested in Amsterdam

Police in the Netherlands have arrested the alleged head of one of the world’s biggest drugs gangs, on a warrant issued by Australia. Tse Chi Lop—a Chinese-born Canadian national—is said to be the head of The Company, which dominates a $70 billion illegal drugs market across Asia. Listed as one of the world’s most wanted fugitives, Tse was detained at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport. Australia will now seek his extradition to face trial there. The Australian Federal Police believe The Company, also known as the Sam Gor Syndicate, is responsible for up to 70% of all illegal drugs entering the country. The 56-year-old has been compared to the Mexican drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman because of the scale of his alleged enterprise. Australian police had reportedly been tracking Tse for more than a decade before he was arrested on Friday as he was about to board a flight to Canada.

A big step closer to space tourism

Jeff Bezos’s space travel company, Blue Origin, says it is “getting really close" to flying humans after the successful completion of its 14th mission to space on 14 January, reports The Guardian. The New Shepard rocket blasted off from the company’s private launch site in west Texas, carrying an upgraded crew capsule containing a test dummy dubbed “Mannequin Skywalker". Following its separation from the booster, the crew capsule reached an altitude of 66 miles above mean sea level. The New Shepard programme is designed to take six space tourists on a sub-orbital flight where they can experience about three minutes of weightlessness. The total flight time for this particular test was 10 minutes and 10 seconds. During that time, the capsule was made to rotate at 2 to 3 degrees a second, so that future passengers can experience a 360-degree view during their flight.

