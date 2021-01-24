Mint Lite | Vaccine tourism, Mexican migrants, India FPI, space travel & more

Police in the Netherlands have arrested the alleged head of one of the world’s biggest drugs gangs, on a warrant issued by Australia. Tse Chi Lop—a Chinese-born Canadian national—is said to be the head of The Company, which dominates a $70 billion illegal drugs market across Asia. Listed as one of the world’s most wanted fugitives, Tse was detained at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport. Australia will now seek his extradition to face trial there. The Australian Federal Police believe The Company, also known as the Sam Gor Syndicate, is responsible for up to 70% of all illegal drugs entering the country. The 56-year-old has been compared to the Mexican drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman because of the scale of his alleged enterprise. Australian police had reportedly been tracking Tse for more than a decade before he was arrested on Friday as he was about to board a flight to Canada.