Mint Lite | WHO & Covid vaccination, UK's India focus, lethal pollution & more

Aid agency Save the Children says Islamist militants are beheading children as young as 11 in Mozambique’s northern province of Cabo Delgado, reports BBC. More than 2,500 people have been killed and 700,000 have fled their homes since an Islamist insurgency began in 2017. The militants are linked to the Islamic State (IS) group. In its report, Save the Children said it had spoken to displaced families who reported gruesome scenes in the gas-rich province. The insurgents are known locally as Al-Shabab, although they have no known links to the Somali jihadi group of the same name. They have publicly sworn allegiance to IS. IS says it has carried out a number of attacks in Mozambique, and appears to be promoting its involvement there as part of a “franchise" operation. The group has rarely given any indication about its motive, leadership or demands.