About 172 countries are engaged with the WHO-led Covax plan to ensure equitable access to covid-19 vaccines, the UN's health agency said on Monday, adding more funding is urgently needed and countries should make binding commitments. Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India, which is in a deal with AstraZeneca to make University of Oxford's covid-19 vaccine, said reports that the shot may be ready in 73 days are "completely false". Over the weekend, Indonesia inked a deal with UAE and China to get 10 million doses of Sinopharm's shot.

Theatres set for comeback

View Full Image Cinema theatres are hoping they will be allowed to reopen when the Indian government announces the next phase of its unlocking strategy at the end of August

Cinema theatres are hoping they will be allowed to reopen when the Indian government announces the next phase of its unlocking strategy at the end of August. They’re looking forward to Diwali releases to make up for lost revenue, and also plan to offer discounts. Despite theatres being closed for four months, investors have been buying multiplex operators’ stocks, hoping that liquidity, cost cuts and Indians’ love for movies will help the firms ride out the disruption. Share prices of multiplex operators PVR and Inox have rebounded about 50% since May, after at least three consecutive months of losses. Malls, restaurants and cinema halls were closed in March due to covid-19. India makes the most number of films in the world, and Bollywood has resisted shifting releases online, though the prolonged stay-at-home orders have given streaming platforms owned by Netflix, Disney and Amazon a boost.

August was high on money

View Full Image Firms have raised $65.5 billion through initial public offerings and high-yield bond issuances globally so far in August, according to data with Reuters.

Companies raised the most funds in global equity and debt markets for the month of August in a decade as home-bound bankers fix deals related to stimulus packages to fight the pandemic. Firms have raised $65.5 billion through initial public offerings and high-yield bond issuances globally so far in August, according to data with Reuters. They raised $98.6 billion in July and $126.5 billion in June, which was the highest in 20 years. This comes as governments and central banks have made at least $15 trillion of stimulus available to help economies withstand the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. In Asia, there were $25.3 billion worth of equity deals so far this month, the highest in August in four years. Technology and healthcare firms were among the top issuers of equity and debt offerings globally this year, while travel services, hotels, and brick-and-mortar retailers lagged.

Fraud is easier in Asia

View Full Image South Asia at high risk for money-laundering

Two months ago, German payments firm Wirecard collapsed amid an accounting scandal, and now the sale of its assets has begun. The Basel Institute on Governance’s Anti-Money Laundering Index 2020 says the debacle points to the fact that oversight to prevent money laundering and fraud is low in most nations. A third of the 141 countries in the index score zero for effectiveness to guard financial systems from abuse. EU nations such as Sweden and Estonia are at low risk of money laundering. High corruption coupled with poor law enforcement put South Asian countries, such as Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and Afghanistan, high up the list. The report says the South Asian region exceeds the global average score of 5.22 on 10 across all categories (see chart).

Green is good for child IQ

View Full Image The team says lower noise levels and more physical and social activities could explain the higher IQ scores.

Children growing up in greener urban areas have increased intelligence, shows a study in Belgium. Researchers at Hasselt University, who studied 600 children aged 10-15 across income groups, said a 3% increase in greenery in a neigh-bourhood raised a child’s IQ score by an average of 2.6 points. The study, published in Plos Medicine, used satellite images to plot parks, gardens and other greenery. The team concluded that neighbourhood greenery is associated with cognitive function, such as memory skills and attention. This is in line with other studies which show that green space helps memory and attention, though this is first time a link between IQ and greenery is being made. The team says lower noise levels and more physical and social activities could explain the higher IQ scores. City planners could focus on developing green spaces to help children reach their full potential, they added.

Meet Kenya’s team lioness

View Full Image Eight Maasai women, known as Team Lioness, have been living away from their families for the past four months to guard wildlife in and around Kenya’s Amboseli National Park

Eight Maasai women, known as Team Lioness, have been living away from their families for the past four months to guard wildlife in and around Kenya’s Amboseli National Park. The unit, who patrol unarmed, have captured poachers who are more active now as there is no tourist movement. In some cases, community members who lost livelihoods are poaching meat, and 14 giraffes have been killed this year. They are Kenya’s first all-women anti-poaching unit, and are among 76 community-based rangers. The women, all high school graduates and in their early 20s, say they have overcome community resistance to women working outside home and hope their example will help shift mindsets. The unit was formed in 2017 to draw more women into conservation. It’s backed by International Fund for Animal Welfare, which says the women excel in intelligence-gathering and data collection as they are easily trusted by locals.

Curated by Shalini Umachandran.

