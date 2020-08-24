Mint Lite | WHO-led Covax plan, fraud easier in Asia, child IQ and other news

Eight Maasai women, known as Team Lioness, have been living away from their families for the past four months to guard wildlife in and around Kenya’s Amboseli National Park. The unit, who patrol unarmed, have captured poachers who are more active now as there is no tourist movement. In some cases, community members who lost livelihoods are poaching meat, and 14 giraffes have been killed this year. They are Kenya’s first all-women anti-poaching unit, and are among 76 community-based rangers. The women, all high school graduates and in their early 20s, say they have overcome community resistance to women working outside home and hope their example will help shift mindsets. The unit was formed in 2017 to draw more women into conservation. It’s backed by International Fund for Animal Welfare, which says the women excel in intelligence-gathering and data collection as they are easily trusted by locals.