Mint Lite | WHO, MIT corona study, falling remittances, US statues & other news

A Russian billionaire wants to buy two of the statues that Black Lives Matter activists in the US want removed for their ties to racism. Transportation entrepreneur Andrey Filatov’s Art Russe Foundation, which collects and preserves Soviet-era art, has said Theodore Roosevelt and Alexander Baranov, whose statues in New York and Alaska are in the eye of the storm, had a positive influence on Russia. The foundation plans to install the statues in St. Petersburg to preserve “cultural and historical heritage", CNN reports. The Roosevelt statue (see photo) is under fire for its depiction of a Native American man and Black man at the feet of the former US president. The city has said the statue will be taken down. Roosevelt brokered a deal to end a war between Russia and Japan in 1904, for which he won the Nobel Peace Prize. Baranov was a merchant who once governed the parts of North America owned by Russia before they were sold to the US.