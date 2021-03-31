Mint Lite | WHO study, Hong Kong electoral system, vaccine supplies & more

Chinese leaders endorsed a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system Tuesday, creating powers to vet anyone standing for public office and slashing the number of directly elected politicians. The new measures, which bypassed Hong Kong's legislature and were imposed directly by Beijing, are the latest move aimed at quashing the city's democracy movement after huge protests. In the new make-up, the legislature will be expanded to 90 seats, and only 20 will be elected by the public. Currently, half of the 70-seat legislature — 35 seats — are directly elected. The move is part of a two-phase effort to reign in political protest and opposition in Hong Kong, which is part of China but has had a more liberal political system as a former British colony. China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong last year and is following up this year with a revamp of the electoral process.