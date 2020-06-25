Paris’ famous Eiffel Tower reopened for visitors on Thursday after it was closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The three-month shutdown of the landmark was the longest since World War II. The World Health Organization has, meanwhile, said that Europe has seen a surge of covid-19 cases since countries began easing restrictions. Thirty nations have seen increases in new cumulative cases over the past two weeks, it said. For rest of the world news, here’s Mint Lite.

World faces oxygen shortage

The world faces a shortage of oxygen concentrators as the number of global covid-19 cases nears 10 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) head said on Wednesday. Cases are rising by about one million per week, pushing oxygen demand to 88,000 large cylinders per day, or 620,000 cubic metres of oxygen, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference. He said 80% of the market is owned by a few providers, and demand is exceeding supply. The sudden rise in cases has created a dearth of oxygen concentrators needed to support breathing of covid-19 patients suffering from respiratory distress. The UN health agency has purchased 14,000 oxygen concentrators from manufacturers and plans to send them to 120 countries in coming weeks, Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. A further 170,000 concentrators, valued at $100 million, will be potentially available over the next six months.

Russia opens polls early

Russia has started voting on constitutional reforms that could allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power for two more back-to-back six-year terms after his current one expires in 2024. The official vote was scheduled for 1 July, but authorities said they were opening polling stations early to stop overcrowding amid the pandemic. Although Putin, 67, who has been in power as either president or prime minister since 1999, has not said he would run again in 2024, he has said it is vital he has the option. With no immediate threat from a divided opposition, the vote is expected to go Putin’s way despite rising unemployment and a battered economy. Russia’s coronavirus tally has surged past 600,000 cases, the third-highest in the world. Despite the spike, Russia celebrated its biggest public holiday, Victory Day, with a military parade in Moscow on 24 June (see picture), to mark the day when the then USSR defeated Nazi Germany in 1945.

The esport, e-concert fix

As people shelter at home to avoid infections, they’re taking to new forms of interactive entertainment to stave off boredom. They’re streaming esports, e-concerts and live fitness classes. Indian consumers are spending an average of five and a half hours a day streaming online video, the highest in the world, where the average is 4 hours, compared to two months ago. Two-thirds of Indian consumers had their first esports experience (64.3%) during the lockdown, as well as attended their first online auction (64.5%). Close to 70% of Indians also attended their first virtual concert. Exercising is also going virtual as athletic facilities remain closed. Yoga is the most popular in India, and 55.6% Indians said that they had participated in an online fitness class for the first time in the past two months.

More backlash for facebook

Over the past few days , a number of firms have decided to stop advertising on Facebook for a month in July over the social network’s failure to address hate speech and racist content on its platforms. Ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s was the latest to join the list of companies refusing to pay for advertising on Facebook and Instagram as part of a “Stop Hate for Profit" campaign. Ben & Jerry’s was also one of the few companies to put out a strong statement on George Floyd’s killing in the US. The North Face, Patagonia, REI, Upwork and Mozilla have also joined the campaign launched by US advocacy groups. Facebook, which earns $70 billion a year in advertising, has said it is committed to “advancing equity and racial justice". Meanwhile, Nasa has said it will rename its headquarters after Mary W. Jackson, the US space agency’s first African-American female engineer.

Museums take to TikTok

In the past three months, 11 of the world’s most famous museums have signed up on TikTok, the popular short video social media platform, to connect with young people and regulars. Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum joined TikTok in April, and the Prado Museum in Madrid joined earlier this month, reports The New York Times. The Uffizi in Florence also created its TikTok account at the end of April, after setting up its Facebook page in March when the museum closed because of the coronavirus. The museum reopened on 2 June but the posts are continuing. The Uffizi’s videos are particularly irreverent—in one, an animated coronavirus dances through the museum, stops at Caravaggio’s painting of Medusa, who is believed to have turned people into stone with her gaze, and is turned to rock and shattered. The account has 22,000 followers, which is half the number its four-year-old Twitter account has.

