Mint Lite | World faces oxygen shortage, Eiffel Tower reopens, WHO & other news

Russia has started voting on constitutional reforms that could allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power for two more back-to-back six-year terms after his current one expires in 2024. The official vote was scheduled for 1 July, but authorities said they were opening polling stations early to stop overcrowding amid the pandemic. Although Putin, 67, who has been in power as either president or prime minister since 1999, has not said he would run again in 2024, he has said it is vital he has the option. With no immediate threat from a divided opposition, the vote is expected to go Putin’s way despite rising unemployment and a battered economy. Russia’s coronavirus tally has surged past 600,000 cases, the third-highest in the world. Despite the spike, Russia celebrated its biggest public holiday, Victory Day, with a military parade in Moscow on 24 June (see picture), to mark the day when the then USSR defeated Nazi Germany in 1945.