Mint Obituary | The crusader who brought a searchlight to the fourth estate

Sir Harold Evans, a British-American editor whose 70-year career as an investigative journalist, magazine founder, book publisher and author made him one of the most influential media figures of his generation, died on Wednesday at the age of 92. Evans died of congestive heart failure in New York, his wife Tina Brown said.

Reuters’ editor-at-large and a former editor of UK’s Sunday Times, Evans put a unique stamp on investigative journalism. One of his most famous investigations exposed the plight of hundreds of children in the UK who were born with disabilities after their mothers were prescribed thalidomide and who had never received any compensation for their birth defects.

Evans organized a campaign to take on the pharmaceutical companies responsible for manufacturing the drug, an effort that eventually won compensation for the families after more than a decade. It also led to landmark legal reform lowering barriers to reporting on lawsuits.

Harold Evans with his wife, Daily Beast founder and former editor of New Yorker Tina Brown

Writing in The Daily Beast, Clive Irving says Evans’ efforts pushed investigative journalism from “dispassionate reporting into direct advocacy on issues of public interest". It’s a shift that influenced the industry and resulted in other journalists pursuing investigations such as the American church’s cover-up of sexual abuse of boys by priests and the more recent #MeToo movement.

Evans’ persistence and the results he delivered inspired journalists across print, television and film-making to rise above the pressure of the daily deadline and painstakingly build detailed narratives that changed the way societies view certain issues. “All I tried to do—all I hoped to do—was to shed a little light," Evans said in an interview with the Independent in 2014. “And if that light grew weeds, we’d have to try and pull them up."

A reporter’s editor, he saw the many benefits the web could bring to story-telling, but also warned against the proliferation of opinion over news. In an interview to MediaShift in 2009, he said, “The democratization of news is splendid, but it’s not reporting. It’s based on a fragment of information picked up from television or the web, and people are sounding off about something that’s not necessarily true."

Working class beginnings

Born in Manchester in 1928, Evans often referred to his “respectable working class" roots—his father was a train driver and his mother a factory worker-turned-shopkeeper—and was scathing about the British class system.

“The question I asked myself often about my parents was what they might have done if they’d had a real chance. Like millions of others, they’d been held back from birth by the belief among the ruling elites that education could do nothing for the working class—nor should it," Evans wrote in his memoir My Paper Chase: True Stories of Vanished Times.

He entered journalism at the age of 16, taking up a reporting job at a weekly newspaper, and went on to study at Durham University. After serving in the military and earning a master’s degree, Evans became an assistant editor at the Manchester Evening News. In 1961 he was named editor of the Northern Echo and developed his reputation as a relentless journalist with campaigns against air pollution and for a national programme to detect cervical cancer, an initiative that still saves thousands of lives each year. Evans became editor of national weekly the Sunday Times in 1967, and made it an exemplar of investigative journalism, with reports from its Insight team.

After 14 years at the Sunday Times, Evans became editor of the Times of London shortly after media mogul Rupert Murdoch purchased the paper in 1981. Evans left a year later in a dispute with Murdoch over editorial independence.

A few years later, Evans moved to the US with Tina Brown, the journalist and editor to whom he was married for nearly 40 years. He continued his career as an author, publisher and university lecturer. He wrote several books, including The American Century (1998) and an ode to good writing Do I Make Myself Clear? (2018). He was also the subject of books and documentaries. He became an American citizen in 1993 and was dubbed a Knight Bachelor of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 2004, for his services to journalism.

Evans founded Conde Nast Traveler magazine and served as president and publisher of Random House from 1990 to 1997, where he supervised the release of a number of best-sellers, including Primary Colors, a satire about former US President Bill Clinton, and Colin Powell’s My American Journey.

“I think a certain commitment to the public good has vanished in the race for circulation," he told NPR in 2009. “The kind of investigative journalism, which I think is the absolute essence, is in danger and, in fact, in many places has vanished," he added. “We have to have this searchlight to know what the hell is going on. So when newspapers or TV neglect reporting, so you get chunks of opinion without any factual basis whatsoever, we’re all going to suffer for it."

Evans joined Reuters in 2011. In his role as editor-at-large, Evans moderated conversations with global newsmakers in business and politics, including Tony Blair, Mark Cuban, Al Gore, John Kerry, Henry Kissinger, Jim Mattis and Satya Nadella. Evans often returned to newsrooms later in his career to spend time with young journalists, talking about stories, headlines and writing.

In addition to the thalidomide investigation, the Sunday Times published in 1967 an expose of high-ranking British intelligence officer Kim Philby’s decades as a Soviet spy and the bungling by British secret intelligence agencies, despite objections from the British government that the report would endanger national security. The investigation revealed that Philby, considered one of the former USSR’s most successful spies, was recruited in the 1930s and became part of the Cambridge Five spy ring that passed information during WWII and after. He was only outed in 1963.

Other stories Evans took the lead on include investigations into design flaws that led to aircraft crashes, fake antique rackets, deep dives into political crises, and exhaustive reporting into Ireland’s Bloody Sunday in 1972, all of which focused on more than just exposing scandals but also pushing for social justice and legal reform.

