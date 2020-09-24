Mint Obituary | The crusader who brought a searchlight to the fourth estate

He entered journalism at the age of 16, taking up a reporting job at a weekly newspaper, and went on to study at Durham University. After serving in the military and earning a master’s degree, Evans became an assistant editor at the Manchester Evening News. In 1961 he was named editor of the Northern Echo and developed his reputation as a relentless journalist with campaigns against air pollution and for a national programme to detect cervical cancer, an initiative that still saves thousands of lives each year. Evans became editor of national weekly the Sunday Times in 1967, and made it an exemplar of investigative journalism, with reports from its Insight team.