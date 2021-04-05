My favourite corner of the home office

When much of the world started working remotely last year, Sandeep Aggarwal moved his office into his spacious apartment in Gurugram. He was determined not to have the usual desk and a black ergonomic chair because that’s the set-up he’d worked with for 20 years. He decided to do things differently and try different work spots in his house. “I now have two favourite corners. My terrace, which has over 200 plants, and the leather recliner in my master bedroom," he says. Mornings are mostly spent staring at the blue sky, talking to plants sometimes to feel relaxed, and spotting different birds though he hasn’t yet learnt many of their names. “These views help me stay creative," says the founder of online automobile market place Droom. “My dad had a government job so throughout my childhood I lived in huge houses with mango and papaya trees. That’s why the interest in gardening and so many plants." The pandemic has been stressful so living in a penthouse on the 17th floor definitely had its perks. “For Zoom calls, I use my bedroom which has a lounge section with a Buddha statue and a colourful wall. But to be honest, I would prefer the office. Running into people, talking to them, I miss all that. And most importantly, working from office gives a structure to your day and maintains the work-life balance."