New Delhi: Media and entertainment company Balaji Telefilms Ltd has announced the appointment of Nachiket Pantvaidya as group chief executive officer, who returns after having served as group chief operating officer at the firm and CEO for its video streaming service ALTBalaji until March this year. Pantvaidya had then briefly moved to Asianet News Media and Entertainment, where he was managing director. Pantvaidya will be responsible for the overall growth and success of the group’s profit and loss of operations, Balaji said in a statement.

“We have excellent camaraderie with Nachiket, and we welcome him back to the family," Shobha Kapoor, managing director at Balaji Telefilms, said in a statement. Ekta Kapoor, joint managing director, Balaji Telefilms said Pantvaidya was an experienced professional and that she looked forward to teaming up with him again and working on the growth of the overall Group.

This May, Balaji had announced Zulfiqar Khan as its new group chief operating officer, succeeding Pantvaidya. He came with over 19 years of experience at broadcast and digital media companies like HOOQ India, EROS Now, Star TV, among others. Balaji is known for films like Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Lipstick Under My Burkha and Udta Punjab, besides scores of daily soaps and web shows like Broken but Beautiful, Gandii Baat and The Married Woman, among others, on its video streaming service ALTBalaji.

Pantvaidya comes with more than 20 years of experience in the mass and urban mass media business, including with brands like Star, Sony, Disney, and BBC, among others.

"It's a homecoming for me with Ekta and team, however with a larger mandate now. I am looking forward to planning a roadmap for further accelerated growth of Balaji Telefilms group," Pantvaidya said in a statement.

