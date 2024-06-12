PM Modi to visit Italy tomorrow for G7 summit in first trip abroad in third term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will depart for Italy on Thursday to participate in the 50th G7 Summit, which is scheduled to be held on June 13 and 14. This will be his first trip abroad after assuming the prime minister’s office for the third straight term.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published06:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni
Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni(PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will depart for Italy on Thursday to participate in the 50th G7 Summit, which is scheduled to be held on June 13 and 14. This will be his first trip abroad after assuming the prime minister’s office for the third straight term.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the G7 Outreach Summit in Puglia at the invitation of Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (who is chairing the G7 this year). He is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart.

It is important to know that US President Joe Biden, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are among the top leaders attending the summit.

Also Read | Kuwait building fire: Authorities alerted 1.5 hours after blaze broke out; Deputy PM blames ’greed of real estate owner’

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said, "At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Italy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Apulia, Italy, tomorrow to participate in the 50th G7 Summit, which is to be held there on June 14, to which India has been invited as an Outreach Country."

"...This will be the prime minister's first overseas travel after assuming office in his third consecutive term. It will also afford him an opportunity to engage with other world leaders present at the G7 Summit on issues of importance to India as also to the Global South," Kwatra added.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi to relinquish Wayanad seat? Kerala Congress chief says, ‘can't expect him to…’

This will be India's eleventh participation in the G7 summit and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation in the G7 summit.

Kwatra said PM Modi's participation in the G7 Summit would provide an opportunity to follow up on the outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India's presidency last year.

"Prime Minister's participation in the G7 Summit would also provide a timely opportunity to follow up on outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India's presidency last year and deliberate on issues which are significant for the Global South."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Major terror attack foiled in Kathua as terrorists stopped to ask for water

Prime Minister Modi will be accompanied by a high-level delegation that is likely to include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and NSA Ajit Doval, PTI reported, citing sources.

Kwatra said the focus of the summit will be on Artificial intelligence (AI), energy, Africa and the Mediterranean, which will be a block agenda item where the G7 and the outreach countries will share their views and perspectives.

Also Read | Odisha CM Oath Ceremony LIVE: Mohan Majhi sworn-in as Chief Minister

"The G7 points to increasing recognition and contribution of the efforts that India has been consistently making including those of peace, security, development and environment preservation," he added.

"PM's participation in the G7 summit would also provide a timely opportunity to follow up outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India's presidency last year and deliberate on issues focused on the global south," he said.

PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with the G7 leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.

"On the sidelines of the G7 in Italy, PM Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings and discussions with the leaders of the G7 as also the outreach countries and the international organisations," Kwatra said.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsBusiness of LifePM Modi to visit Italy tomorrow for G7 summit in first trip abroad in third term

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

182.25
10:29 AM | 12 JUN 2024
0.9 (0.5%)

Indian Oil Corporation

168.80
10:27 AM | 12 JUN 2024
1.1 (0.66%)

Tata Power

449.55
10:29 AM | 12 JUN 2024
1.1 (0.25%)

Tata Motors

988.60
10:26 AM | 12 JUN 2024
1.5 (0.15%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Sunteck Realty

578.95
10:20 AM | 12 JUN 2024
50.65 (9.59%)

Max Healthcare Institute

870.60
09:59 AM | 12 JUN 2024
68.1 (8.49%)

Trident

40.46
10:28 AM | 12 JUN 2024
2.61 (6.9%)

Amber Enterprises India

4,104.95
10:22 AM | 12 JUN 2024
257.5 (6.69%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,660.00989.00
    Chennai
    73,231.0062.00
    Delhi
    72,802.00-225.00
    Kolkata
    73,374.00276.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue