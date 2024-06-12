PM Modi to visit Italy tomorrow for G7 summit in first trip abroad in third term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will depart for Italy on Thursday to participate in the 50th G7 Summit, which is scheduled to be held on June 13 and 14. This will be his first trip abroad after assuming the prime minister’s office for the third straight term.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the G7 Outreach Summit in Puglia at the invitation of Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (who is chairing the G7 this year). He is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart.

It is important to know that US President Joe Biden, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are among the top leaders attending the summit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said, "At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Italy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Apulia, Italy, tomorrow to participate in the 50th G7 Summit, which is to be held there on June 14, to which India has been invited as an Outreach Country."

"...This will be the prime minister's first overseas travel after assuming office in his third consecutive term. It will also afford him an opportunity to engage with other world leaders present at the G7 Summit on issues of importance to India as also to the Global South," Kwatra added.

This will be India's eleventh participation in the G7 summit and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation in the G7 summit.

Kwatra said PM Modi's participation in the G7 Summit would provide an opportunity to follow up on the outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India's presidency last year.

"Prime Minister's participation in the G7 Summit would also provide a timely opportunity to follow up on outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India's presidency last year and deliberate on issues which are significant for the Global South."

Prime Minister Modi will be accompanied by a high-level delegation that is likely to include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and NSA Ajit Doval, PTI reported, citing sources.

Kwatra said the focus of the summit will be on Artificial intelligence (AI), energy, Africa and the Mediterranean, which will be a block agenda item where the G7 and the outreach countries will share their views and perspectives.

"The G7 points to increasing recognition and contribution of the efforts that India has been consistently making including those of peace, security, development and environment preservation," he added.

"PM's participation in the G7 summit would also provide a timely opportunity to follow up outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India's presidency last year and deliberate on issues focused on the global south," he said.

PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with the G7 leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.

"On the sidelines of the G7 in Italy, PM Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings and discussions with the leaders of the G7 as also the outreach countries and the international organisations," Kwatra said.

