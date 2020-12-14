New rolling fund opens options for SaaS founders

“The main difference here is optionality," says co-founder Einar Vollset. “We invest in such a way that a life-changing outcome for the founder—say getting to $10 million ARR and selling the company for $65 million—is something the founders, us and our investors would celebrate. That’s not necessarily true in more traditional VCs. Typically, there the goal is to become worth $10 billion or above, or it’s considered a failure, so the companies are geared towards the kind of growth you need to achieve those kinds of outcomes. Of course, if you run that hot, then the chances that you end up imploding also goes up."