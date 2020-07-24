BENGALURU: As the number of covid-19 cases rises rapidly, large apartment complexes and gated communities are setting up care centres within their premises to effectively manage outbreaks within their communities.

In seven cities—Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata—home healthcare provider Portea Medical has set up such community-level covid care centres within gated communities. It has a 24/7 nurse or doctor, diagnostic kits, ambulance, isolation beds, oxygen and other equipment. A few isolation beds with oxygen supply are kept ready in common areas like the clubhouse or party hall.

Educational institutions with large campuses have also approached Portea to set up such centres so that they are ready when students return to campus, said Portea’s managing director and chief executive Meena Ganesh.

The covid-19 tally in India rose to 12,87,945 on Friday after 49,311 fresh cases were reported over the past 24 hours.

During the past week, she says, Portea has been flooded with calls from gated communities and apartment complexes. “At least 60 conversations are on now," she said. “At a time when there is shortage of specialists and beds, it is best for communities to share their resources to fight the virus. At the core of this initiative is preparing citizens on what to do immediately and provide assistance."

Some state governments, including Karnataka, have drawn up detailed guidelines for such centres, which are managed and coordinated by resident welfare associations and apartment owners’ associations. From biomedical waste management to health protocols to diet plans for patients, the guidelines are detailed.

In Bengaluru, Portea has already set up such centres on the premises of Celestial Green, RMZ, Embassy group, Adarsh group, Mahaveer, Purva apartments, all large gated communities with hundreds of families. The cost of the community covid centre management plans range from ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh a month depending on the requirements.

“Community-level care centres ensure the cost is shared and makes it affordable. It’s within reach day or night, and reduces dependency on external resources. People with mild symptoms do not require hospitalisation; such infections can be managed effectively in such community centres," said Ganesh.

