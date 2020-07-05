Now, local masks that claim to kill the covid-19 virus

If you happen to encounter the covid-19 virus, it could survive for hours, even days, on your mask and possibly spread inside your home. “The very thing that is supposed to protect me can become a harmful carrier," says Anandkumar, co-founder of Bugworks, a startup developing new antibiotics. He’s also a mentor to a diverse set of scientists and entrepreneurs who have come together under the aegis of Bengaluru-based startup I Shield to create antiviral products, starting with a covid-killer mask.