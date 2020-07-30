Now streaming, the great Indian circus

Ever since he turned 11, Choudhary had to hear taunts from friends and family about his 3ft 5 inch frame. He constantly worried about whether he would ever be happy. A chance visit to a circus playing near his school in 1957 brought him the answer. “That afternoon I made a promise to myself: I would become a clown, make people and myself happy," recalls Choudhary, sitting in a circus tent in Manargudi that would have been alive with lights and applause had it not been for the coronavirus outbreak. He and 100 fellow performers and crew of the century-old Great Bombay Circus are stuck in the Tamil Nadu town because of the pandemic.