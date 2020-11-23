Numer8 builds a ‘Google map’ for fishing at sea

It was while doing the ESA project that the Numer8 team started talking to fishermen who bore the brunt of coastal flooding. “We soon realized that considerable focus was going to agritech but there was nothing majorly done for the marine fishing community, although there was a large potential data play from a GIS (Geographic Information System) perspective and a market connection angle," says Devleena Bhattacharjee, chief executive and founder of Numer8. She had worked as a data scientist for several organizations in India, Europe and the US before becoming an entrepreneur, and saw the possible impact of shifting focus to this side project.