Opinion | The march towards an equitable data economy

First, the recognition of individual and collective rights related to data has seen a foundational shift in framing. Data was seen as the property of the collector—the tech platforms. It was generally accepted that extraction of data to access free services was a fair exchange with individuals. Emergence of existential threats related to privacy and democracy have highlighted the role of guaranteeing human and civil rights. There has been significant global progress through regulations on individual data rights. A United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report claims that 128 of 194 countries have put in place legislations for data protection and privacy. However, this protection is insufficient as it is centered on individuals and does not account for safety of groups. Data about one individual can provide deep insights about behaviors of another individual in related groups, without their knowledge or consent. This can lead to collective harms, especially for vulnerable communities. The next wave of data governance ideas will seek to protect collective harms and build on the foundation of individual agency and control.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}