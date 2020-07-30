Out-of-work professionals turn food entrepreneurs

Veecheet Dhakal, vocalist-violinist of folk rock band Gauley Bhai, was on a tour in Nepal, when the lockdown was announced in India in March. The band members rushed back to Bengaluru, where they currently live, on one of the last flights in. For a long time, the group was at a loss about what to do since covid-19 crisis had put a stop to live gigs or events. Few weeks ago, their band manager Angarika Guha suggested Dhakal, who lives with two bandmates, to create a delivery menu, given they all are passionate foodies. Originally from Kalimpong, they made a Tibetan-Nepali menu, with their favourites like Gyuma (steamed Tibetan sausages), momos and GokPo (rice bowls served with meat or vegetable curry and topped with mustard leaves) on the list. “It started with four-five orders from friends when Angarika first circulated our menu. Now, we’ve sold about 140 dishes and we do everything, from shopping to cooking, ourselves," says Dhakal, who is attempting to source authentic ingredients such as Bhutanese Sichuan peppers from a friend whose family runs a shop back home.