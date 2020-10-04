Pandemic gives restaurants a taste for tech

The Supplynote platform enables outsourcing services. For example, a Chandigarh company that supplies burger outlets in Punjab, Delhi and Uttarakhand, finds it easier to pay a small percentage of the total procurement value to Supplynote instead of managing its own deliveries. The platform can manage this efficiently even if there’s fluctuation in quantities for each supplier because it’s an aggregated play, where inventories and routes can be optimized. For a supplier or distributor, instead of fixed costs on warehouses, vehicles and personnel, they can have a variable cost based on demand, which has been fluctuating because of the pandemic.