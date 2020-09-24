Pandemic is changing the way we bond with colleagues

Since August, Arushi Arora has had more engaging conversations with colleagues across departments at tech company Sabre than she did before covid-19 locked us inside our homes.

A month ago, to increase interaction among colleagues across the company, Arora and nine colleagues from different teams came up with a fun idea: start a radio show, which would eventually be put out on the company’s internal Microsoft streams. The show has various segments where people can showcase their talent, teams can talk about their new projects, and can even interview a member from the leadership team.

“I love talking to people and with this radio show I am able to do that," says Arora, 25, who works as an associate product specialist at Sabre and is responsible for identifying the people to be featured in the radio show. For Arora, who lives alone in a Bengaluru apartment, the show is also a way to infuse some excitement in her otherwise mundane work-from-home routine. “It’s actually quite relaxing. We record the show bit by bit depending on guest’s availability, so it’s quite flexible. And when we want to catch up on the progress of the show, we keep the calls strictly to half an hour, which ensures our work doesn’t get affected."

While human resource (HR) departments in most organizations are busy trying to recreate the informal, casual vibe of the physical office in the virtual space, some employees are finding new ways and activities to engage with each other online. From quizzes and discussing Netflix shows, to cooking and exercising together over video calls, these informal sessions, along with engagement activities organized by the HR, are helping people bond better virtually and beat the stress brought by the uncertainty of the present times. By involving not just themselves but also their families, people are creating a stronger bond with their colleagues, says Poornima Gupta, associate professor (organizational behaviour and HR management), at Gurugram’s Great Lakes Institute of Management. “Social distancing has brought people together."

Chennai’s Shweta Kannan, for instance, has been hosting for her office a video podcast, called Lockdown Diaries, for the past two months. Kannan, who’s the brand and communications lead at cloud-based automation solutions provider Kissflow, says the podcast, which recently completed Season 1 and featured 90 colleagues as guests, has been a highlight of her work-from-home routine.

“This has become our favourite side project, so managing it with work wasn’t a problem at all," says Kannan, 25, whose five-member team is now in the process of recording for Season 2. “Personally, I gained the most. I got to know so many people as I never would have spoken to so many in day-to-day work. I learnt a lot from each person, and it gave me perspective of life as such," she says.

For many, these informal activity-based sessions help in knowing more about their colleagues.

During a mobility exercise session that Richa Patel, 34, a team lead at Dasra, conducted for her colleagues in April, she saw a completely different side of her co-workers. “While everyone was happy to learn the exercises, they also realized their own fitness level, and how flexible their body was," says Patel, who is part of the national frisbee team and had designed the mobility exercise for personal use.

Some are opening these sessions for their colleagues’ families as well. Preetha Guha, a senior software engineer at IQVIA, is preparing for two painting workshops, after the previous two saw participation of about 30 colleagues and their children. She now gets messages from colleagues about art material and some even share their or their children’s artwork with her.

“It’s been refreshing to share something I am passionate about. I paint during my free time. Seeing how people are taking interest in art, especially children, makes me feel very proud," says Guha, 33.

Team leads are also finding new ways to improve their teams’ soft skills while working remotely.

Siddharth Banerjee, chief revenue officer and chief marketing officer at Games24x7, has been doing workshops on public speaking for his 125-member team across functions and locations. “We use Zoom and have broken it down into a set of conversations. I consider effective communication, especially public speaking, to be a super power and wanted to help my team build it as well," says Banerjee. “For me, this is a great way to help build capabilities of my team on a super-important skill while bonding with them."

