Pandemic is changing the way we bond with colleagues

“I love talking to people and with this radio show I am able to do that," says Arora, 25, who works as an associate product specialist at Sabre and is responsible for identifying the people to be featured in the radio show. For Arora, who lives alone in a Bengaluru apartment, the show is also a way to infuse some excitement in her otherwise mundane work-from-home routine. “It’s actually quite relaxing. We record the show bit by bit depending on guest’s availability, so it’s quite flexible. And when we want to catch up on the progress of the show, we keep the calls strictly to half an hour, which ensures our work doesn’t get affected."