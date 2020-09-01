Past disasters prepared Bhuj weavers for pandemic

Ashok Ramji can’t figure out whether he should take a vertical or a horizontal shot of the pale brown shawl he’s just finished weaving. If he captures only the mid-section, the play of colours near the borders will be lost. Shooting the borders would mean losing out on the motif in the middle. “Corona is making us do new things," laughs Ramji, 22, a Kutchhi weaver in Gujarat’s Bhuj. Since he graduated with a BA in 2018, Ramji has been part of his family business of weaving. “Nobody here thought of ‘designer’ photography till now."

Since March, Ramji, along with 1,100 artisans and weavers from Bhuj, has been attending online classes organized by a local non-profit. They learn, among other marketing skills, how to set up business pages on social media and how to click and caption pictures of products using mobile phones to attract buyers.

The coronavirus outbreak has been a wake-up call for traditional artists and craftspeople across the country to break away from the shackles of the middleman and utilize the potential of the worldwide web. In Gujarat, known for its intricate zari and weaving, colourful bandhani and Ajrakh block printing, weavers and artisans are moving at a faster pace, for the experience of the 2001 earthquake and the 2004 tsunami have taught them enough about staying resilient during hard times.

“They are more entrepreneurial, unlike those in other states," says Meera Goradia, who’s been working with 300,000-odd artisans in Gujarat for the past 30 years and is on the board of Khamir, the non-profit that’s hosting the online classes. “The past calamities have made them stronger and brought them closer as a community. That’s why you see so many younger ones following the family tradition instead of leaving it behind for the city life."

Since 2001, when an earthquake of 7.7 magnitude killed more than 12,000 in the region, the artists’ families have created strong networks that support one another financially. When Navneet, a potter, had only Rs200 left in his pocket because the pandemic killed all sales, fellow artisans pitched in and raised Rs5,000 to get him through the month.

Shamji Vankar Vishram was among them. He’s sitting on stock worth Rs50 lakh that would have reached his US clients had it not been for covid-19. But he’s still hopeful. “Life is about difficulties," says Vishram, 45, pragmatically. When the earthquake shook Gujarat 19 years ago, Vishram lost three looms and his home in Bhujodi village near Bhuj. A month later, he set up a new loom out in the open. “You have to move, you have to work. Only then things get better," he says. “If any of us fall, our community is here to help us." Now that lockdown restrictions have eased across India, business is slowly restarting and he is able to courier products to clients.

The annual turnover of Gujarat’s traditional arts industry, which is mostly focused in the Kutchh region, is Rs400-500 crore, with tourists, those in cities and international buyers being the major source of income. This year, business has declined 70-80%, says Pankaj Shah, co-founder of Qasab, a non-profit reviving embroidery in the region. “Absence of tourists has caused the biggest hit," he says. Shah, along with other local non-profits, set up a 500 sqft Kutch Craft Collective in Bhuj as a one-stop shop for all the original work by artisans and weavers of the region. “The idea is to offer the real, original flavour of Gujarat and help the artisans directly," says Shah. They are planning an online version of the collective.

What’s also working in favour of Bhuj artists and weavers is the stronger push for visibility by the local non-profits. The artisans were recently part of a first of its kind online exhibition—organized by Creative Dignity, a national voluntary movement to help artisans fight the pandemic—where four ecommerce platforms, including Jaypore and iTkori, bought products worth Rs25 lakh. “When the companies re-sell these products, they will have to mention the name and the contact details of the artists. This can help create new buyers," explains Ghatit Laheru, the present head of Khamir.

There’s a strong desire among Bhuj artists to go digital. “Even when new orders stopped around April-May, they continued weaving. People here would rather find new ways to work than wait for subsidies," says Laheru.

After spending close to five years in Kutchh, Bhupesh Khatri can vouch for that. As part of Aadyam Handwoven, an Aditya Birla Group CSR initiative, Khatri has been helping artisans create sustainable livelihoods. The initiative covers artists in Bhuj, Varanasi and Pochampally. Of the three regions, Khatri says, Bhuj has been “dealing with the pandemic in the best way possible. The artisans are better connected with markets and direct customers. Middlemen are fewer. Most of all, they are far more positive about the future."

