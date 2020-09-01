Past disasters prepared Bhuj weavers for pandemic

Shamji Vankar Vishram was among them. He’s sitting on stock worth Rs50 lakh that would have reached his US clients had it not been for covid-19. But he’s still hopeful. “Life is about difficulties," says Vishram, 45, pragmatically. When the earthquake shook Gujarat 19 years ago, Vishram lost three looms and his home in Bhujodi village near Bhuj. A month later, he set up a new loom out in the open. “You have to move, you have to work. Only then things get better," he says. “If any of us fall, our community is here to help us." Now that lockdown restrictions have eased across India, business is slowly restarting and he is able to courier products to clients.