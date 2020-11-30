Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >Business Of Life >Paving the way for a smart future
Photo: iStock

Paving the way for a smart future

1 min read . 06:21 AM IST howindialives.com

Despite the pandemic, the semiconductor market has recovered this year and many expect it to, pick up even further in 2021

The US-China trade war had hit the semiconductor industry badly in 2019. However, despite the pandemic, the market has recovered this year and many expect it to, pick up even further in 2021.

The US-China trade war had hit the semiconductor industry badly in 2019. However, despite the pandemic, the market has recovered this year and many expect it to, pick up even further in 2021.

View Full Image
The US-China trade war had hit the semiconductor industry badly in 2019
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
The US-China trade war had hit the semiconductor industry badly in 2019
Click on the image to enlarge
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.