Playing a second innings in business

Perhaps the most important lesson that athletes learn is to stay focused on a single goal, day after day, putting their mental, physical and emotional ability into one single task, says Ankita Raina, 27, a professional tennis player and the current India No. 1 in both women’s singles and doubles. “I eat, sleep and dream tennis," she says. She adds that it’s this focus that has helped her do well in sports and it would also come in handy in case she decides to become an entrepreneur later in life. “Athletes turn out to be good entrepreneurs," she says.