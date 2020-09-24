Please add kindness to your to-do list as well

One of the easiest forms of kindness that you can show yourself is to make time for your creative passions, regularly enough. Given the constraints of this pandemic, try to focus on a passion that you can indulge in within the four walls of your home. If you are keen on nature and gardening, nurture a small balcony garden in your home. If you love painting, there is no better time than now to dabble around with your canvases and paintbrushes. If you enjoy baking or experimenting with new foods, why not start right away? If you enjoy writing, take a few minutes to write a personal diary each day.