Post-covid healthtech funding rebound is leaving India behind

Take the case of SigTuple, one of the top-funded healthtech AI startups in the country, having raised $45 million so far. It recently announced that two of the three co-founders were leaving the company which had also laid off hundreds of employees and shut most of its centres. “Raising growth capital, which we had planned earlier to continue with the momentum, was not possible in the near to medium term," said the remaining co-founder, Tathagato Rai Dastidar, who has taken over as CEO, in a LinkedIn post.