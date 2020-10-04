Restaurants go digital

Restaurants go digital1 min read . 09:30 PM IST
As customers discovered cooking at home, many restaurants were forced top adapt to home delivery and cloud kitchens, and are now more open to technology
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As customers discovered cooking at home, many restaurants were forced top adapt to home delivery and cloud kitchens, and are now more open to technology
Among the sectors worst affected by covid-19 are travel, in-person entertainment, hotels and restaurants. As customers discovered cooking at home, many restaurants were forced top adapt to home delivery and cloud kitchens, and are now more open to technology.
Among the sectors worst affected by covid-19 are travel, in-person entertainment, hotels and restaurants. As customers discovered cooking at home, many restaurants were forced top adapt to home delivery and cloud kitchens, and are now more open to technology.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated