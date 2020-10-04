Subscribe
Home >News >Business Of Life >Restaurants go digital
Restaurants go digital

1 min read . 09:30 PM IST howindialives.com

As customers discovered cooking at home, many restaurants were forced top adapt to home delivery and cloud kitchens, and are now more open to technology

Among the sectors worst affected by covid-19 are travel, in-person entertainment, hotels and restaurants. As customers discovered cooking at home, many restaurants were forced top adapt to home delivery and cloud kitchens, and are now more open to technology.

