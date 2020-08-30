Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >Business Of Life >Retail's digital shift
E-commerce firms have been reducing amount of discounts over time, say analysts. Photo: iStock

Retail's digital shift

1 min read . 30 Aug 2020 howindialives.com

The good news is start-ups are figuring out ways to use data and technology to make retailers more productive.

Traditional retail, which dominates trade, is inefficient; e-commerce is 10X more productive, says McKinsey's recent report on growth and jobs. The good news is start-ups are figuring out ways to use data and technology to make retailers more productive.

Traditional retail, which dominates trade, is inefficient; e-commerce is 10X more productive, says McKinsey's recent report on growth and jobs. The good news is start-ups are figuring out ways to use data and technology to make retailers more productive.

View Full Image
Retail's digital shift
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Retail's digital shift
Click on the image to enlarge
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated