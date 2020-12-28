Rethinking kids’ education in the year of covid

The challenges Neobael faces in rolling this out are many. It’s hard, and expensive, to communicate a unique value proposition in a crowded market where heavily funded edtech players promise the moon. Also, building inquiry-led learning modules and training teachers to unlearn old ways and adopt this mode presents significant scaling issues. “What we’re trying to do is specify the instructions to be given and the resources for students to use. There is wiggle room there because the point of Neobael is that we want education to have personality and not be a rinse and repeat. So, the extra factor is the time it takes to develop these," admits Chew.