Should we be paid for our data?

This is a benign representation of the “age of surveillance capitalism", a term made prominent by Harvard University’s Shoshana Zuboff, who describes how large internet companies have built tremendous power and revenue through collection of data about users. The holy grail of this business model is to “think the thought before you do", or in other words, predict your behaviour. The best way to achieve this is to collect and analyse all the data about your demographic, online search, purchase history, friends, address, video-viewing patterns and much more, which accurately defines your digital presence and identity. Such deep understanding, combined with non-personal data such as weather and traffic patterns, has helped create viable online businesses. Tech giants in the field of online advertising, ride sharing, gig economy and ecommerce, all thrive on data.