Smart factories keep an ear to the ground

Deshpande has a PhD in mechanical engineering from the University of Colorado and worked on AI modelling and reliability prediction at TCS, Motorola and Intel Labs before launching Asquared in 2017. Pant, with a PhD in control systems from the University of California, Berkeley, was already an entrepreneur by then. He founded Algo Analytics in 2008 whose initial focus was on providing investment advisory services based on machine learning. It then provided services to apply AI in multiple domains. Deshpande and Pant were buddies from their college years and decided to put their heads together to tackle an area of industrial IoT that no other Indian company had ventured into. Pant’s wife Kanchan is the proprietor of Sharada Industries, which became the first test bed for Equilips. Kanchan also came on board as a co-founder of Asquared.