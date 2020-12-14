OPEN APP
Home >News >Business Of Life >Startup ecosystem needs to think small
Startups have flagged their grievances regarding angel tax provision, which they considered was not friendly to them. Photo: iStockphoto
Startups have flagged their grievances regarding angel tax provision, which they considered was not friendly to them. Photo: iStockphoto

Startup ecosystem needs to think small

1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2020, 06:37 AM IST howindialives.com

Venture capitalists bet on startups not merely scaling, but blitzscaling. However, this obsession with scale might be leaving some gaps in the ecosystem.

Startups across the world love to think big. Venture capitalists bet on startups not merely scaling, but blitzscaling. However, this obsession with scale might be leaving some gaps in the ecosystem.

Also read: Why your health plan premium is suddenly spiking


Startup ecosystem needs to think small
View Full Image
Startup ecosystem needs to think small
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout