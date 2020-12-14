Startup ecosystem needs to think small

Startup ecosystem needs to think small1 min read . 06:37 AM IST
Venture capitalists bet on startups not merely scaling, but blitzscaling. However, this obsession with scale might be leaving some gaps in the ecosystem.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Venture capitalists bet on startups not merely scaling, but blitzscaling. However, this obsession with scale might be leaving some gaps in the ecosystem.
Startups across the world love to think big. Venture capitalists bet on startups not merely scaling, but blitzscaling. However, this obsession with scale might be leaving some gaps in the ecosystem.
Startups across the world love to think big. Venture capitalists bet on startups not merely scaling, but blitzscaling. However, this obsession with scale might be leaving some gaps in the ecosystem.
Also read: Why your health plan premium is suddenly spiking
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.