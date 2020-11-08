Home >News >Business Of Life >Startups ready to scale new heights
Startups ready to scale new heights1 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2020, 08:31 PM IST
So for this year, nine countries saw a total of 85 space launches, including a first orbital launch by Iran. It highlighted how the space sector, with its long-term vision, could go on even if the pandemic affects normal life for the rest of the world.
So for this year, nine countries saw a total of 85 space launches, including a first orbital launch by Iran. It highlighted how the space sector, with its long-term vision, could go on even if the pandemic affects normal life for the rest of the world.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×