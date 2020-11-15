Home >News >Business Of Life >Startups ride the hyperlocal wave
Startups ride the hyperlocal wave1 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2020, 07:22 PM IST
Startups in hyperlocal space are gaining traction thanks the explosive growth in the smartphone usage, demographic changes
Customers who use hyperlocal delivery services tend to become their instant fans. Startups in this space are gaining traction thanks the explosive growth in the smartphone usage and demographic changes.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×