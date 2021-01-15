Step out, talk and listen to innovate

This may sound like advocacy for an “innovation unit" inside a company, but it has key differences precisely because it occurs from the bottom up rather than from the top down. Sometimes that may even appear to be irresponsible and against the rules. So be it. The teams need to feel urgency and agency, and to have authority and creativity. Most important of all is to make clear that you expect these entrepreneurs and innovators to fly away and launch their own companies based on ideas incubated in house. This is normal and natural. Taking a restrictive approach to intellectual property will only cause bitterness and will encourage employees to hoard their ideas. Given their wings, some may choose to grow their ideas within the walls of the legacy company; others may feel the need to build something new from the ground up. Either is good, because it builds the brand and reputation, and ideally a new business line or model, while cementing the culture of innovation.